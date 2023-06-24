Google Bard Hits a Snag – European Debut Delayed 

- Advertisement -

Google’s debut of its conversational AI service, Bard, has been deferred in the European Union due to unresolved privacy issues.

Google initially introduced Bard in the United States in February, following the hype for OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the curiosity around Microsoft’s integration of generative AI into its Bing search engine, software, and cloud services. However, the bot’s arrival was far from smooth.

The bot’s improper response to a query corresponded with a sharp drop in Alphabet’s market value—10%, which equates to $120 billion.

However, the company’s stock has since recovered. Notably, concerns are arising within Google about the potential dominance of large language models and chatbots over its search business. This will potentially threaten its lucrative ad revenues.

The European Union’s Data Protection Stance

The DPC had not had any detailed briefing nor sight of a DPIA or any supporting documentation at this point. The matter is under ongoing examination by the DPC and we will be sharing information with our fellow DPAs as soon as we receive further answers to our questions.Graham Doyle, Deputy Commissioner of the Irish Data Protection Commission

Moreover, EU legislators recently approved guidelines to ensure AI safety. They stipulate transparency requirements, copyright assurances, and commitments against generating illegal content. These rules might put Bard under more stringent scrutiny.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson from Google reiterated the company’s commitment to roll out Bard more widely, including in the European Union.

Meanwhile, US-based Common Sense Media’s assessment of Bard’s privacy policies in March resulted in a score of 75 out of 100. The group issued a warning, flagging various potential concerns about the service’s reliability.

The company views the delay as a routine matter that won’t change its dedication to making Bard more available once the privacy issues have been addressed. They have been engaging with privacy regulators to discuss their questions and gain feedback.

However, as the EU continues to tighten its AI regulations, time appears to be running out for Bard’s European debut. Google’s Bard may soon be expected to perform for a more stringent crowd.

The Dampened Enthusiasm

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, highlighted the possibilities of AI when Bard was introduced. He argued that generative AI models could help make sense of information and efficiently convert it into useful knowledge. Thus, they can help users to quickly find what they need.

While Bard, ChatGPT, and similar bots can be useful, the technology is still seemingly inconsistent for serious use.

However, the initial enthusiasm has since been dampened by issues surrounding copyright and the reliability of the technology.

Legal professionals, for example, have been burned when a New York judge penalized a lawyer who submitted a ChatGPT-generated brief citing non-existent cases. On the other hand, Google employees have echoed skepticism regarding Bard’s readiness for general availability.

Despite the concerns, Europeans will have to wait before they can interact with Bard. The AI model, sarcastically dubbed a “stochastic parrot” by researchers, is yet to pass through Europe’s stringent data protection requirements.