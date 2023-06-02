Google Bard adds precise location function to improve AI results

Google this week added a new feature in artificial intelligence (AI) Bard allowing users to enable precise location by enhancing the results provided by the AI. According to information, this improvement was implemented starting with version 2023.06.01 released this Friday (2) for service users. The update page brings the following note about the new feature: “Bard uses the location of the Home and Work addresses of your Google Account and your IP address”, highlighting that this functionality is used by the system only to improve the quality of the results of the chatbot based on GPS data.

On its website, Google states that turning on precise location ensures "more relevant answers about restaurants near you and many other things about your area". For this, the user must grant access to the location permission, otherwise Bard will continue to use generic data when delivering the answers. In addition to this novelty related to responses, at the end of last month the developer also confirmed the launch of an improvement that makes it possible to display images in the conversation with Bard, a feature that makes the chat more interactive and dynamic, as it happens on platforms rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT.