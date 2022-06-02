Google Authenticator is more secure on Android with version 5.2

Google Authenticator is one of the most popular applications regarding the use of two-factor authentication – an aspect that Google particularly insisted on last year – and therefore every new update that can make the app more secure is good news.

This is precisely what happened with the version 5.20 currently being distributed on Android (still no details regarding iOS), which introduces the possibility of hiding the codes of the services registered on Authenticator. So 2FA digits will not be shown immediatelybut the user will have to click on each of them to reveal it and make it visible.

Despite this, it is still possible to quickly copy the code by holding down on it even when it is not revealed, while on Android 13 the app integrates with the new features of the clipboard, including the automatic deletion of data present in memory, to further increase the process safety. You can check for the update by consulting the official page of the Play Store.