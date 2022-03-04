Google Assistant will remove the ‘View of the day’: these are your alternatives to find your information

In 2018 it reached google assistant the day view, a function that had inherited from the widespread Google Now to show us through its cards the time, our displacements, events, reminders, birthdays, reservations or actions, among other cards. Well, after its renewal in 2020 with new recommendations that we see that said section tthe days are numbered.

Four years after its launch, Google announces its elimination. Google Assistant’s Day View feature will be removed soonas reported by the new notice that has started to appear in the Wizard section.

Goodbye view of the day…

Currently the day view (Snapshot in English) is only accessible from the google assistant clicking on the icon that appears on the left. Until a few months ago the Google app also included a tab in the day view but the company abruptly removed it without warning, starting rumors that this section was also going to be removed from the Assistant. And so it will be.

Google hadn’t updated this feature for two years. of the Assistant, which seems to have deprecated it in favor of other features of the Assistant and other services. It also doesn’t seem like it was a very used feature by users.

So you can find Day View information in other Google products

In the announcement of the Day View removal, Google has explained that the user will be able to continue consulting this information from other company products. Of course, now instead of having everything in a single view, you will have to use several applications.

For the calendar events Google reminds us that we can ask Google Assistant what the upcoming events are of our calendar with “Hey Google, what do I have to do today?”.

For the birthday reminders Google invites us to add someone’s date of birth in the Assistant settings or in the Contacts application to be able to ask the Google Assistant what day that person’s birthday is and receive notifications.

For the stock information we have to use Google Finance.

For the flight and hotel information we can consult this information from the google calendar or ask the Google Assistant for updates on our trips with “Hey Google, when’s my next flight?”. We will also be able to see information about our scheduled trips and previous trips in Google Travel.

For the sports results and team information we’ll need to use Google Assistant or search to ask you for sports information, like scores, tournament standings, and league stats.

To se her weather information if we don’t have a widget on the home screen we can use the Google Weather shortcut or ask the Google Assistant for the weather information.

Finally, to see the Shopping list now we will have to ask the Google Assistant to show us a list or add items.

Google has not announced from what date the Assistant Day View will stop being available. Surely it will still be months before Google removes it completely.

Via | 9to5Google

