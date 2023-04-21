Google Assistant will not have spoken prompts after connecting smart devices

One of the elements that made virtual assistants somewhat boring is their need to speak and repeat basic and simple things, such as announcing that a fan has turned on after the user’s voice command. This was part of the Google Assistant routine, but will change soon, according to the company.

According to a thread, in the coming weeks, an update will make it so that after a command to turn on some home smart device, the user will only hear a pleasant harmonynot a sentence saying what was turned on in a robotic voice.