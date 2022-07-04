HomeMobileAndroidGoogle Assistant takes care to make us sleep more for the holidays

Google Assistant takes care to make us sleep more for the holidays

How many times have we forgotten to deactivate or at least modify the alarm we have Wake Up to go to work, so sleep is interrupted in the early morning hours as well days of holidays, when could you get some more sleep? Weekends are hard to forget because they are part of the routine, but when a single holiday breaks the week, the risk is there. He should have patched that up personal butler which is, or at least tries to be, Google Assistant.

A Canadian user reported on Reddit that they received one notification from Assistant last night before going to bed. Today, July 1st, is the Canada Daythe Canada Dayso the intelligent assistant took care to make sure that the user remembered it, imagining however that he might want to change the “usual” alarm (and yes, the guy in question is lucky enough to wake up at 9:30 in the morning, ed). By tapping on the notification, Assistant takes you to the tab Wake Up of the app Clock.

google assistant takes care to make us sleep more for the holidays

The discovery is doubly Interesting because being an Assistant’s concern potentially regardless of the smartphone used: the user, for example, seems to be in possession of a Pixel 2 XL, a product that has completed the cycle of updates by now in October 2020 and therefore no longer receives firmware and related news. Therefore at least on the Pixels the new Assistant function should cover all generations, you need to understand if it is active on smartphones of other brands with the Google Clock app installed.

It is not one killer feature and it’s not even perfect (the user hasn’t spared it some criticism), but it’s certainly nice and Google can work on it to make it better, more effective. We hope at least that the rollout is large and that it does not remain an isolated episode.

