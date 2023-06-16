Google Assistant stops working on millions of wearables, and it won’t come back

Google has ended the Conversational Action feature that allowed connected objects to understand voice commands from Google Assistant.

I’Google Conversational Actions API Hasn’t worked for a few days now. As early as last summer, the firm announced that access to this functionality would be cut from June 13, 2023. It is without noise that connected objects not compatible with Android have stopped working with the voice assistant. For some users, this was a very bad surprise, as evidenced by the testimony of the founder of Android Police. He said on Twitter: “The Google Home/Assistant feature was removed on June 13th and hasn’t been replaced with anything, it just stopped working, and I can no longer control my lights, locks and my alarm by voice”.

There is little chance that these connected objects will ever become compatible with Google Home again. The products in question are often designed by small companies that have neither the budget nor the will to modify their current integration. In other words, their application is excluded from the system if it is not Android compatible. This is happening to thousands of devices.

Millions of connected objects no longer receive commands from Google Assistant

Companies manufacturing connected objects such as light bulbs, thermostats and other garage door controls frequently offered an online service, Alarm.com, for example, through which requests for the Conversational Actions API passed. By forcing companies to use App Actions, Google also forces them to offer an Android application or Google Home.

Many users have turned to manufacturers of connected objects to complain about the situation. There is little chance that their device will ever recover voice control. Rather than promising a software update, the companies prefer to direct consumers to competing smart assistants, such as Alexa or Siri.