Google Assistant or Alexa, which is better and what sets them apart

Although today we can find a good variety of virtual s that widely meet the needs of the user, there are only two main options for the smart home section if you do not use Apple devices, and these variants are and Google Assistant.

Of course, there are other options such as Cortana or SmartThings, but based on the fact that these are not as widespread as those mentioned previously, today we will be focusing on explaining what differentiates Alexa from Google Assistant and which one you should choose for a smart home ecosystem.

Sensitivity

We begin with one of the most important sections from a general point of view, and it is about the sensitivity that each of the attendees has at the time of understanding the commands that are told.

And it is that, generally, at this point Google Assistant is often credited with a greater general understanding. For example, if at home you have accessories called TV light 1 Y tv light 2 and you ask Google Assistant to turn off the TV lights, it will understand what it means and will not be confused.

On the other hand, Alexa may get confused if you get creative with the words you use. Even so, you can always go using different alternative phrasesWhat Alexa, turn the volume up to 23 either Alexa, set the volume to 23.

knowledge base

Although it could be said that this is a fairly level point, the truth is that when it comes to answering common questions and doubts, Google Assistant is the service that offers the best performance. Of course, this is something that comes as a result of Google Search giving Assistant all the knowledge in the world, in record time.

Similarly, Alexa does her job quite well by answering simple and quick questions. Even when she can’t do it, is able to use services like IMDb (who has been owned by Amazon) to obtain the requested answers.

Languages

Currently, Google Assistant is capable of being used in Spanish, English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Korean, Swedish, Thai and Mandarin (in Taiwan). In addition to this, it allows users who live in a multilingual household can enable two languages ​​simultaneouslyalthough not for the same sentence.

On the other hand is Alexa, which has current support for Spanish, English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Hindi and Japanese. From this wizard there will be times when you can simultaneously use multiple languages ​​as wellso it is quite even between both options.

Services offered by Alexa and Google

Logically, each assistant uses their own services by default before resorting to those of the competition. For example, this includes calendars, reminders, music, lists, etc. Still, Alexa wins here (if you have an Amazon Prime membership) by offering free access to Prime Video, Amazon Photos and Amazon Music.

Google, on the other hand, offers advantages mainly in YouTube Premium, such as watching videos without ads or having access to YouTube Music Premium and Google Photos, counting there with a guaranteed storage of 15 GB or lessso if you want to purchase more, you’ll need to purchase a Google One membership.

In general, we can say that if what you are looking for is an ideal virtual assistant to have in a smart homeAlexa is the most complete and secure option from a general point of view.

And if what you want is to get an assistant to help you as much as possible from your mobile, sincerely the Google Assistant is the best option for yousince it is not only a native Android service, but also allows you to control apps and make settings from the phone itself.