Google Assistant no longer wants you to be able to talk to your apps: close “Hey Google, talk to…”

When Google launched in 2016 its Attendee It didn’t take long to open it up to developers so you could have conversations with your apps. Developers could integrate their own assistants within the Google Assistant, but this is something that has its days numbered.

A year of life is what you have left Conversational Actions of the Google Assistant. From June 13, 2023 you can no longer say “Hey Google, talk to…” to have a conversation with an app’s voice assistant.

Goodbye to chatting with other applications from the Assistant

When Google launched six years ago conversational actions it was the only way for third-party apps to be able to interact with Google Assistant. Saying “Hey Google, talk to BBVA”, the application’s own voice assistant allowed the user to interact with the application by voice, but this changed in 2019.

In 2019 the App Actions began to arrive or Application Actions, allowing developers to integrate their own actions directly into Google Assistant without having to integrate their own conversational assistant. So, for example, you can control Chrome directly from the Google Assistant.

Now Google wants all developers who used the conversational actions they migrate in the Application Actions to improve Assistant integration with third-party apps, as some apps currently require you to first say “Hey Google, talk to…”, perform the action by voice, and then perform another voice command to exit the app. conversation with said application. With the new actions, you only have to say a command.

Until June 12 you will be able to continue conversing with your applications as before, but as of June 13 this functionality will be completely removed and you will have to use the Application Actions, which are the new shortcuts that allow you perform certain actions by voice with your applications.

The closure of Conversational Actions It won’t be a drama for most users, as it’s one of the Assistant’s least used features. Google informs that it will focus its efforts to improve all the popular Assistant features such as timers, media, home automation, communications and more.

