Google Assistant Changes: Say Goodbye to Third-Party Notes and Lists Apps

- Advertisement -

Keeping shopping lists through the Google Assistant can be quite convenient, because you only need voice commands to open the list or note, have it read to you, or add things to it. However, Google has recently announced a change that will affect this functionality.

Google’s documentation has been updated to reflect this disappointing change: Starting June 20, support for integrating third-party note and list apps with the Assistant will be removed. This means that services like AnyList, Bring, and Any.do will no longer be available through voice commands.

- Advertisement -

End of support for third-party note and list apps: The role of Google Keep as the only option

With this change, Google Keep becomes the only notes and lists app option available in the Assistant. Google had previously moved shopping list functionality to Google Express in 2017, but later reversed this change and allowed access to third-party services. Now again, we’re back to square one with Google Keep as the only option.

For those users who have been using third-party note and list apps with the Assistant, there is an option to export your data. Google offers the Assistant Notes & Lists category in Google Takeout, which allows you to export old notes and lists, including those created in third-party apps.

It’s curious when Google has decided to make this change, especially considering that last year it shut down Assistant Conversational Actions in favor of Android App Actions. The developers had until June 13 of this year to adapt to this change. Although notes and lists were not explicitly mentioned in the Conversational Actions extinction plans, it is possible that the Assistant’s third-party note-taking capabilities were based on this system.

- Advertisement -

Notably, most of the third-party note-taking apps mentioned here still support other voice assistants like Siri and Amazon Alexa. This raises the question of whether Google is hurting the Assistant’s usefulness by limiting its functionality, and whether you could face legal trouble because of this change.