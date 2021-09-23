Google Assistant celebrates October by improving your Spanish and adding a new voice

Virtual assistants are here to stay and although as they are they already have enough functions to understand us without problems, companies like Google are always looking for a way to improve little by little. Especially when it comes to small language variants that can be better understood with a small change. And October is, for those of Mountain View (and all North Americans), the month of “Hispanic Heritage”, so they have decided to start celebrating it a few days before their arrival with small improvements within the assistant. And the first thing they wanted to correct is the tone of some of the words that Google’s intelligence is able to pronounce in our language. More and better Spanish We all know that there are words that it is difficult for the virtual assistant to pronounce, which is why Google has started there. With the new update that he is distributing, all our speakers and smartphones where we want to interact with him will be a little better pronouncing certain words that in Spanish were getting stuck and that he said that way. Influenced by that English that is practically everywhere. In addition to that little polish in certain words and expressions, Google has launched the month of “Hispanic Heritage” adding a section in which users can ask daily about related historical events. The phrase that activates this function will be “Ok Google, what happened today in the history of Latinos?”, With which a new voice will be released that, according to North Americans, “will pronounce proper names in Spanish with an accent more convincing. ” As Google announced on its social networks, “Hispanic Heritage” month will be celebrated by recalling “everyday facts about defining moments, people and traditions. [Con] just say “#HeyGoogle, what happened today in Latin history?” on any Assistant-enabled speaker, display, or smartphone. ” It remains to be seen that these changes will also reach our country, since it is a celebration very focused on the US All improvements are welcome, especially when it comes to better pronouncing names or certain words in a language that It is not the usual one, so it never hurts to have these updates that affect the types of voices and understanding with the assistant. We will wait to see if it is also activated in our country in October. After all, who were to blame for taking their language to the other part of the world?