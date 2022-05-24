Google Assistant can now change your compromised passwords automatically: this is how it works

Google has long helped us find which saved passwords have been compromised and should be changed in Password Check, but at this year’s Google I/O we learned the feature would go a step further: Assistant could change the passwords for us.

Google usually presents us with many things during its I/O event that can then take months or years to appear. We didn’t have to wait that long for the automatic change of compromised passwords– Now available with the latest version of Google Play Services.

The Assistant does the dirty work for you

Google Chrome can check if the passwords you have saved have appeared in any leak since version 88 of the browser. Basically, the browser scans all saved accounts and passwords and compares them to the credentials that appear in leaks like Have I Been Pwned. If so, invites you to change the password to improve your security.

If you have the bad -but usual- habit of repeating passwords, then it is easy for you to have tens or hundreds of compromised credentials, waiting to change the password. Changing passwords is an enormously boring task. Until now Chrome helped you with a button that took you directly to the web so you could change it. Now in some places the Wizard can change the password for you.

On supported websites, the Google Assistant icon appears on the button

There are two ways to access this feature. The first is from Password Check itself, by going to Chrome settings and entering Passwords > Check passwords. Those passwords that have been detected as compromised and that the Google Assistant can change for you will appear with the Google Assistant icon.

Another way to do the same thing is to log in to that website using Chrome’s password manager. Doing so displays a window titled Change your password now, which includes the Google Assistant button. By pressing this button you must confirm that you want the Google Assistant to take actions for you on websites.

You can then lean back in the chair and watch the Google Assistant does the password change in the background, just like you would. That is, open the password change page, type your old password (the compromised one) and then the new one.

When choosing a new password, the Wizard will generate a strong password that it will save in its files for future use, but if you want you can indicate the password manually, by clicking on Create one.

When the whole process is finished, all you have to do is press Close and you will already have a less vulnerable credential behind your back. In our tests this automatic change of passwords is available only on a handful of websitesalthough it is foreseeable that the number will increase with use.

Google mentions the automatic change of passwords among the novelties that arrive with the Google Play Services update 22.18so you will need to update your Google services if you have an older version.

Via | AndroidPolice