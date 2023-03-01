For many US and European users, Google Assistant has recently been struggling to control smart home devices.

Over the years, Google has worked to improve the formula of Google Assistant, its intelligent personal assistant. Since October 2022, Google Assistant has for example been able to retrieve all the information from your contacts. The goal is to strengthen the synergy between Google Contacts and Assistant.

Only, it sometimes happens that Google Assistant is going off the rails. As reported by our colleagues on the site Android AuthorityGoogle’s voice assistant has had some difficulties for a few days to control connected devices in the home.

Google Assistant can no longer control connected devices

Usually, Google Assistant is particularly effective in activating/deactivating your smart devices such as your connected lights, your Bluetooth speaker or your robot vacuum cleaner. Just say “Hey Google, turn on (the object of your choice)” for the software to comply with the order given.

But as many US and EU users report, Google Assistant no longer seems to recognize voice commands linked to the activation or deactivation of a connected object. For the past few days, Google Assistant hasn’t been running and instead responds in the negative: “Sorry I do not understand” Or “Sorry I did not understand”.

Our colleagues from Android Authority confirmed the existence of the problem, stating that they too had encountered difficulties in controlling their devices connected via Google Assistant. Fortunately, this concern is obviously limited to the management of connected objects. In other words, Google Assistant is still capable of answering your questions or having two-way conversations.

Everything is fine with Google Home, on the other hand.

Furthermore, note that this malfunction does not affect Google Home, which still allows you to manage your smart devices without a hitch. For the moment, Google has yet to officially respond to the issue.. In fact, difficult to know when it will be settled. However, a simple fix should be enough to restore the situation. If you are concerned, be patient.

We will update this article in the event of an official statement from the Mountain View firm. As a reminder, in December 2022 we published a comparative video of the various voice assistants available on the market, such as Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa or Bixby.