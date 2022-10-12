google assistant becomes more powerful! new voice features coming soon

- Advertisement -

Not only Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, last day, in fact, Google made official several news for its voice assistant Assistant, which in fact expand the available features making it an increasingly powerful tool. During the Made by Google event, there was therefore talk of new artificial intelligence features for the benefit of Assistant, including new ways to interact in a more natural way. So let’s go and see the main news, as per subsequent Google publication on the page dedicated to the service.

IMPROVED VOICE TYPING

Let’s start with improved voice typing which according to Google already now allows a speed 2.5 times faster than typing via keyboard, but thanks to the new changes it will be able to suggest more relevant emojis as well, or to recognize the intention of insertion without knowing the exact name of the desired emoticon. To give a quick example, it will suffice to say “LOL emoji” and Google will figure out which emoji to insert.

Not only, the voice typing functionality is finally available in Italy together with other countries that have remained uncovered so far, such as France and Spain.

ENHANCED CALL AND MESSAGE FUNCTIONS

While the improved voice models will allow for a more consistent experience overall, there are other additional features, such as Call Screen, which users particularly appreciate and which handled over 600 million calls for users last year.

Direct My Call, powered by Duplex, will now immediately show call menu options, plus voice message transcription will allow users to easily read audio messages on Google’s Messages app when unable to listen to content.

Last news regarding the quick sentences, which offer hands-free help on specific tasks without the need for the “Ok Google” query. Now, but only on Pixel 7, the command can be given “Silence” to ignore incoming calls. There is also another new feature coming up and it concerns the Recorder on the Pixel 7, which will soon include speaker labels to differentiate and transcribe the words of each speaker separately, allowing you to easily capture the notes of meetings and interviews.

IMPROVED PROACTIVE EXPERIENCE ON PIXELS

Now the widget At a Glance offers a more proactive Pixel experience, showing a lot of information without making a specific request and in some cases directly on the lock screen. For example the last second weather changes, which At a Glance will show you as direct updates so that we can plan our daily activities accordingly.

Or, are we waiting for a package? We will be able to receive a preview of the video feed from the Nest doorbell if we have it, and many other useful information for example in the case of travel, train and plane schedules, connections and much more, all in real time also from lock screen.

We close with the voice news focused on Pixel Watch, the new Google smartwatch that at the moment we do not know if it will arrive with certainty in our country. With the Assistant, you will now be able to use your voice in new ways, such as quick actions such as sending messages, setting a timer, controlling connected home devices or starting a running session. For more details, we refer you to the official Google page on Assistant news (in SOURCE).

If, on the other hand, you have not yet deepened the main innovations introduced by the new Tensor G2 chip present on the Pixel 7, we have created a focus article in which you will find everything you need to know.