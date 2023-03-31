google app: redesigned search bar coming to android

- Advertisement -

Since last year, Google has been anticipating that the Google application on Android and iOS would soon receive a redesign in design and indeed there was no shortage of early signs but not on the main OS, the one that everyone would have taken for granted would be the first to enjoy it.

The first and most drastic change primarily affected the iOS version and is now starting to appear on Android as well. Let’s talk about the upper search bar, which is the main section of the application, which is starting to show the first signs of a review. The first reports were shared by the site 9to5Mac and there’s no shortage of them either some screenshots showing the differences between the first and the after such as those that we propose to follow.

On the left we see the classic Android version, in the center the modified one that has been available for some time on iOS, while on the right the new version identified by some Android users.

The changes are start appearing from version 12.14 of the application and we can notice not only the more generous dimensions of the bar, but also other details. We point out the loss of the shading, moreover the magnifying glass icon gains a gray background which distinguishes it more from the rest of the context.

We can then notice two unedited fields below the search bar which refer to a section dedicated to purchases and another for text translation. At the moment we have not been able to obtain the same visualization on our terminals and it is clear that this is a limited-number test phase, which goes beyond the mere version of the application.

However, we can say that the idea of ​​standardizing the appearance of the application between the various systems has been in the air for some time and therefore it shouldn’t be surprising if the novelty were to be rapidly introduced on Android as well. Google is taking a slow and thoughtful approach to introducing the new design to all of its apps, but among the most recent changes it’s worth mentioning that the company is working in parallel to make its apps more tablet-friendly, depending on the future arrival of the Pixel Tablet. The most recent change in this sense concerned Google Drive, which from April 3 will be easier to consult on large displays.