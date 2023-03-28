Google app gets new search bar and recommended features in beta for Android

Google made available last Monday (27) an update to the beta version of its Android application, bringing design changes and new recommended functions. Users enrolled in the testing program have noticed the changes in version 12.14. The main change that can be seen in the screenshots released by 9to5Google and the gigantic search bar with look inspired by Material You. The new search element nearly doubles its original height and increases the font size in the “Search” text. Buttons for voice and image search have not changed.

Below the new search bar, you can see recommended actions widgets for web content search. The carousel of possibilities includes: Buy products in your screenshots;

Translate texts using the camera;

Perform a web search with an image from the gallery;

Solving homework exercises with the camera;

It is worth remembering that all the functions listed above are already present in the current version of the application, however, the highlighted recommended actions can make the search process more agile by offering different methods in the area of ​​greater visibility of the app.

The augmented search bar can be an element that prioritizes functionality over looks. Its advantage is touch accuracy, which can make using the app more comfortable when using the device with one hand. The change is now live in the stable version of the Google iOS app. Parallel to the new beta version of the application, Google released the tests with the QPR3 quarterly update of Android 13, which promises several improvements in the design of the operating system with more consistency and integration with Material You, in addition to new functions and corrections of problems that affect users’ experience.

