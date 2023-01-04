Google app, first screens of the redesign in a Material You key

- Advertisement -

Google is now working on a Material You redesign of the Google app for Android. 9to5Google wanted to see clearly in advance and so he opted to decompile the latest version loaded in the Play Store, to extrapolate the main news and some screenshots.

Google app, first screens of the redesigned

We can therefore see it and compare it with the previous version, thus discovering the main differences. First, the general theme is more in line with the Material You and you notice it starting with the revised bottom bar, which uses pill-shaped indicators to identify which tab you’re currently viewing.

Here are the screens of the app compared, where those with a dark theme refer to the current version, while those with a light theme represent the revised one.

- Advertisement -

The Material You theme is present almost everywhere, so we see larger headers, a pill-shaped search bar and better spacing for the underlying menu. Helpful descriptions are also visible for each article so that users have less difficulty identifying the contents.

This more modern redesign is still in development and it could be some time before Google makes it widely available, but this is one of the company’s main applications and it shouldn’t be long before it becomes available to everyone.

And still to stay on the subject of Google applications, it was recently announced that a new function is about to be introduced within Google Chat, which could prove to be very useful for those who are used to using the service for work and perhaps need more control over notifications and on the period of operation of the application. This is a known and widely used feature in other services, namely the possibility of activating a “Do not disturb” program both on the web and on mobile. More details in the original article.