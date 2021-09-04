Google anticipates the debut of the new Pixel 6 and its SoC, Tensor

After several months of rumors of all kinds, some better founded than others, Google has finally announced the Pixel 6, its new generation smartphone and one of those called to play the role of flagship and spearhead, of course of the company that has developed it, but also of the Android ecosystem in general, of the high-end in particular and of the segment smartphone in important part, because together with comparable models from Samsung and Apple iPhones, they are the pioneers of the market.

But do not get excited ahead of time, because although Google has announced the Pixel 6, it has not revealed too much specific information about the terminals, except those that were taken for granted for months and that the company itself had advanced in a way or another, or those of a drawer for a product of its characteristics. On the contrary, the Internet giant postpones all those interested in knowing more about their device to the official presentation of the same, which will take place sometime in the imminent autumn.

Thus, something that has been advanced because it had no greater mystery is that The two editions of the Pixel 6 will be powered by the company’s new SoC, Google Tensor, which we initially knew as the Witechapel project. However, beyond the statement that Google Tensor will be a before and after, that it will be a chip that will “lead the market” and that its focus on AI will make a difference with the competition, there are no metrics that serve as indicators of its power.

For the rest, it seems that the specifications of the new Pixel 6 leaked at the time are maintained, or so it is understood by the specialized media that have been tracking the development of the two terminals and that have internal sources in the signature of Mountain View. The highlight, the size of both devices, which leaves behind the measure seen in the latest Google Pixel models and is framed with affinity in the version number that touches them, at a rate of 6.4 and 6.71 inches.

Other interesting specifications of the next Pixel 6 include AMOLED and OLED screens at 90Hz resolution, configurations of 8 and 12 GB of RAM, 128 and 256 GB of internal storage space, all depending on the model, to choose between Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro; 5G connectivity and a attention dedicated to cameras with which Google intends to position them as the best alternative in the market in terms of quality and price … Although the latter will have to be seen how far it goes. Here is a table with the main features of the Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Technical Specifications