Google anticipates the arrival date of Android 13, and it will be sooner than you think

If you are one of those who have a smartphone with Google’s operating system, information has been published that is quite positive. This indicates what could be the month in which the new version of the development will be official. And, luckily, this could be much closer than initially expected. For some time there has been speculation about the possibility of having Android 13 available on the market somewhat later than usual. Some sources even placed the time in the month of November of this year 2022. But, it seems, things are not going so badly for Google’s offices and everything necessary for the of this iteration of its operating system is practically ready. Therefore, the usual s will be maintained by the looks of it. When will Android 13 hit the market? Well, according to the data that can be extracted from the August 2022 security bulletin that Google has just released, the arrival of the new version of the operating system for mobile phones that it develops will be in the next month of September. The text seems pretty clear: “Android 13 Security Release Notes.” It could be a typo, but it doesn’t seem like it. The reason for saying the latter is that in other parts of the document there are references to the new working version of the Mountain View company. Without going any further, it is mentioned that “vulnerabilities affecting Android devices that are addressed as part of Android 13” are detailed. Clearer, water. Good news for users Taking into account that the previous version of Android was launched in October 2021, we are talking about a faster development that will be its replacement. And this is good news, since important new features are included in each iteration of the operating system -both in terms of functionality and security. Therefore, they are all advantages. But, yes, taking into account how the manufacturers that use this operating system work, its implementation may be delayed depending on each one of them (since there are few that do not use a custom layer on top, such as Samsung or Xiaomi). Therefore, it is certain that apart from the Pixels, the first models to receive Android 13 will be those of Motorola. And this will happen sooner than expected: in September 2022. Come on, there’s nothing left. >