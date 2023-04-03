5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsGoogle announces the update of Bard, the competition of ChatGPT

Google announces the update of Bard, the competition of ChatGPT

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
google g7e32d0531 1280.png
google g7e32d0531 1280.png
- Advertisement -

Google has announced updating its experimental chatbot, Bard, with the Pathways Language Model (PaLM), according to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The update is expected to take place this week and PaLM is expected to improve Bard’s ability in areas such as reasoning and coding problem solving.

Bard Criticism

Bard’s failed demo in February received criticism from the AI ​​community and the general public. The chatbot was considered by many to be limited in its ability to answer questions and solve problems. However, Pichai claims that Bard was running a “light and efficient” version of LaMDA, and that the upgrade to PaLM should significantly improve Bard’s capabilities.

Bard’s update with PaLM

- Advertisement -

PaLM is a larger, more up-to-date language model that is expected to significantly improve Bard’s capabilities. Google thinks the model will be better for tasks like logical reasoning and solving coding problems. Updating with PaLM should allow Bard to answer math questions and solve coding problems more effectively, just like ChatGPT 4 does.

Regulation in the AI ​​industry

Pichai also spoke about the need for regulation in the AI ​​industry. He warned of the risks associated with the rapid growth of AI, noting that AI systems will become increasingly capable. It is important to anticipate the possible risks and evolve to face them, as we indicated in the article related to the letter signed by some great protagonists of current technology.

The Twitter app is no longer compatible with the iPhone…

Reflections on the project

Bard’s upgrade to PaLM is a sign of the constant progress in the field of AI. However, it also raises important questions about the regulation and control of AI systems. In Italy they have already blocked ChatGPT due to problems with the data protection law, and things can get worse soon.

More information in the podcast published in the New York Times.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Tesla launches GigaBier, its own Cybertruck-inspired Pilsner beer

Elon Musk is a character loved and hated in equal parts. But...
Tech News

GPT-5 would arrive this year with the ability to generate content indistinguishable from humans

Tech entrepreneur and developer Siqi Chen's claim that GPT-5 will "achieve" Artificial General Intelligence...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.