Google announces that Google Play games will be on Windows by 2022

The integration between Android and Windows is something that began with third-party applications, but now, the mother companies of both systems have gotten to work. Thus, we have seen the arrival of the My Phone application that synchronizes some aspects and also the premiere in Windows 11 of the WSA. Now, the news reaches the gaming market because Google Play Games will bring its titles to Windows.

This advance is great news for 2022 that promises a lot in the field of integration between these two operating systems.

Games from Google Play Games are coming to Windows

The announcement of the arrival of the games from Google Play Games to Windows was made by Google during the ceremony of the The Games Awards 2021. It is an annual event held to reward the best games of the year, we can see it as the Oscars of video games. In this context, Google made known its plans for 2022 in this market by promising the possibility of not only playing on phones, tablets or Chromebooks, but also on Windows computers.

It should be considered that Google Play Games is an online gaming platform similar to Xbox Live Services. In that sense, you have the possibility to save your progress, have a player profile and it also has a social component to share or measure yourself with others. Therefore, the idea of ​​expanding its availability on Windows makes it a much more competitive service, as well as attracting new users.

On the other hand, a very important fact in the technical aspect of the plan to bring Google Play Games to Windows is that the subsystem for Android will not be needed. For its operation, Google will deploy a native application for Windows from where you can log in and continue playing.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Google’s plan for 2022 is very promising and expanding the accessibility of its gaming service is a great move to start the year commanding the market.