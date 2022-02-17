MobileAndroid

Google announces Privacy Sandbox on Android: goodbye to cookies on mobile?

The issues of privacy and the need to renew the tracking systems underlying the indexing of online advertising are now central to all major web companies. In this regard, Google has long since kicked off the initiative Privacy Sandbox with which it aims to field projects capable of overcoming the typical problems of the cookie-based system and it looks like it is now ready for the next step: integrate Privacy Sandbox into Android.

For those who don’t remember, Privacy Sandbox it is nothing more than a container within which various initiatives fall, including the much contested FLoC and the new Topics API, which should in fact take the place of FLoC. In the announcement posted on the official blog, Google confirmed that Privacy Sandbox will be integrated within Android along a journey that will take a few years.

GOOGLE DOES NOT FOLLOW APPLE

The Samsung Galaxy A71 update to One UI 2.5 with improvements of the Galaxy Note 20

Path that Google does not intend to tackle alone, but rather together with developers and partners who will then have to use its solutions to be able to combine the need to send targeted advertising with user privacy. One choice diametrically opposite to that of Apple – and Google takes the opportunity to attack the Cupertino company -, which has simply made a clean sweep of this market with the implementation of the Tracking Transparency App on iOS, without proposing an alternative solution. For this reason, the integration of the Privacy Sandbox will not be immediate and will take time.

We therefore look forward to seeing what the result of Google’s efforts will be and whether it will be able to propose an alternative capable of making everyone happy. If it succeeds, it is likely that Apple will also be forced to review its policies, since the advertising sector is fundamental to keeping an ecosystem of free applications alive.

Abraham

