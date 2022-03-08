Google announces news for Pixel phones

Google has announced the new updates to Pixel phones They are available from this week.

The company has presented the tenth drop of Pixel news that reach the Pixel 3a and Pixel 5a (5G) models. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models will start receiving their updates throughout this month.

Among the Pixel updates, it is worth highlighting the night vision to take photos and videos on Snapchat, the Live Caption function, to communicate with people who cannot or prefer not to speak on calls, or the organization of “watch parties” on YouTube or share your favorite app live through Duo.

Plus, with At a Glance, your Pixel phone gives you useful information at the right time, and from now on, it will be more present.

For example, it’ll let you know the battery level of your Pixel Buds and other Bluetooth-connected devices, it’ll give you a safety check countdown from your personal safety app, and even, if there’s a seismic alert in your area, it’ll let you know. will send a notification.