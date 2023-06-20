Google announces new Pixel features for your safety, health and connectivity

- Advertisement -

Google today unveiled the latest batch of what’s new for the pixel phone which start rolling out today and will be completed in a few weeks.

Among the innovations, the function of personal security, in which Google shares your location in an emergency or can schedule a security check, in case you go out and someone is uneasy. In addition, attention the function of road safety offers drivers extra security for accident detection.

Regarding image, important mention to the new film backgrounds made through AIhe macro focus for video and the hands-free photos. Other useful functions are the access to home automation of your house and the adaptive charging function to prolong the useful life.

Extra peace of mind with the Google Assistant

Now you can ask the Google Assistant on your Pixel phone to share your location in an emergency or to schedule a security check, just in case someone gets uneasy.

For example, if you are going for a run at night, you just have to say “Hey Google, start a security check for 30 minutes”. If you do not respond to the security check within that time, your emergency contacts receive a notification and your location is shared with them in real time.

Added safety on the road

Since it was launched in 2019, the detection of traffic accidents, Pixel offers drivers an extra security. Now it even serves to keep your loved ones informed if you are involved in a serious accident.

This function is in charge of contacting the emergency services and can even share your real-time location and call status with your emergency contacts.

Photos in hands free? Now it’s easier

From now on, Pixel 6 and later phones make taking self-timer photos easier: set a timer for 3 or 10 seconds and raise your palm to start the countdown.

Cinematographic backgrounds, a new way of expressing yourself

Starting today, on Pixel phones 6 and later, you can bring your favorite memories to life with friends and family with new cinematic wallpapers from Pixel. Your Pixel uses AI to transform the two-dimensional photos you use as wallpaper into dynamic 3D scenes.

Also new are emoji wallpapers: mix and match over 4,000 emoji in different patterns and colors to create virtually living wallpapers that reflect your personality and mood.

Quick access to your home automation

Quickly access your home automation devices right from your Pixel’s lock screen, with the Google Home app. The home panel has been redesigned so you can turn off the lights, adjust the thermostat, view the feed from your cameras, and much more.

Extraordinary videos down to the smallest detail

From now on, the Pixel 7 Pro’s Macro Focus can also be used to record videos. Thus, you can create amazing videos from the smallest details.

smart haptics

On the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a, Pixel’s adaptive haptics take care of reducing the vibration intensity when the device detects that it’s on a hard, flat surface, like a table.

Charging adapted to your habits

A new Adaptive Charging feature uses Google AI to extend the battery life of your Pixel. When you connect your phone to a charger, the AI ​​assesses whether it can handle a long charging session based on your previous charging habits. In that case, it does a slow charge up to 100%, ending it an hour before it expects you to unplug it.



