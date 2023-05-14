Google announces new generative artificial intelligence models for Vertex AI

In the world of generative artificial intelligence, Google does not want to be left behind. During its annual developer conference, Google I/O, the company announced new AI models that will be available in Vertex AI, its fully managed AI service. One of the featured models is Image, a text-to-image model that can generate and edit images, as well as write captions for existing images.

Image: Creating images from text

Google has developed Image as an accessible tool for developers and you don’t need to be a data scientist or programmer to use it. Through the Vertex Image UI, users can enter descriptions or prompts such as “a purple bag” and the model will generate several candidate images based on the description provided.

The model also offers editing tools to refine the generated images, such as adjusting the color of the rendered objects. In addition, Vertex offers image quality enhancement features such as upsampling to improve sharpness. Users can also adjust and personalize the model’s style and preferences using the fine tuning feature.

Generating subtitles and complying with privacy

In addition to generating images, Image has the ability to generate captions for generated or existing images. There is even the option to translate the subtitles using Google Translate. Google is committed to complying with privacy regulations, such as the GDPR, and ensures that generated images that are not saved are removed within 24 hours to ensure the protection of users’ privacy.

Ethical and legal challenges

Although generative artificial intelligence has great potential, it also poses ethical and legal challenges. Models like Image are trained using data sets that often include images collected from public websites. This can raise copyright infringement issues, as some of these images may be protected by copyright.

Google has done extensive data governance reviews to make sure its models are free of copyright claims. However, the issue of using copyright protected images in training AI models is still a debated topic.

Focus on content safety and quality

Google understands the importance of addressing biased or toxic content generated by AI models. Therefore, they have implemented measures to evaluate the security of generative models in Vertex AI. Each generative model API call is evaluated for safety attributes such as toxicity, violence, and obscenity. Vertex scores models based on these attributes and offers options to block or allow clients to decide how to proceed on certain categories of content.

To further address this issue, Google has announced the launch of Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) as a managed service on Vertex AI. This machine learning technique makes it possible to optimize generative AI models through direct feedback from users. Clients can rate and evaluate the responses generated by the model, and then the reinforcement learning service fine-tunes the model to generate better responses that are more aligned with the needs of the organization.

As we mentioned in previous articles, in addition to Image, Google has introduced other generative AI models available to certain Vertex AI users. One of them is Codey, a Google response to GitHub’s Copilot platform. codey You can generate code in more than 20 programming languages, including Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, and TypeScript. This model can suggest lines of code based on the context of what has been previously written, and can also answer questions about debugging, documentation, and high-level programming concepts.

Another model presented is chirping, a speech model trained on millions of hours of audio. Chirp is capable of supporting more than 100 languages ​​and can be used to caption videos, provide voice assistance, and perform various speech-related tasks.

Google has released the Embeddings API for Vertex as a test version, which converts text and image data into semantic representations called vectors. This API will be used to build semantic search, text classification, sentiment analysis, and anomaly detection capabilities based on an organization’s data.