Google announces new Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3 and Versa 4 with new sensors and integrated Alexa

After several leaks, is finally announcing the new generation of wearables with the Sense 2, 3 and Versa 4 models. All arrive with a refined design compared to their predecessors. See now what has changed.

Fitbit Sense 2

announces-new-Fitbit-Sense-2-Inspire-3-and-Versa.jpeg" width="660">

Starting with Sense 2, we have the company’s most complete smartwatch, with full-time heart rate, physical activity, sleep, skin temperature, blood oxygenation and stress monitoring functions.

Functions are managed by the new Fitbit OS, which features the Sleep Profile, which analyzes your sleep with 10 metrics indicating how you can sleep better. The system is compatible with Android and iOS, providing deep integration with Alexa notifications and voice assistant, and soon with Google Wallet and Maps.

There is also Body Response, which is a new sensor that analyzes electrodermal activity (cEDA) to measure stress, skin temperature and heart activity.

Speaking of design, the dimensions of this model are 40.5 x 40.5 x 12.3 mm with a resistance of 5ATM in the aluminum body. The screen is in color, but Google does not provide the exact resolution or size. The battery has an autonomy of 6 days with fast charging, which guarantees a day of use with just 15 minutes in the socket or a full charge in two hours.