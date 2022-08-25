Google announces new Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3 and Versa 4 with new sensors and integrated Alexa

After several leaks, google is finally announcing the new generation of Fitbit wearables with the Sense 2, inspire 3 and Versa 4 models. All arrive with a refined design compared to their predecessors. See now what has changed.
Starting with Sense 2, we have the company’s most complete smartwatch, with full-time heart rate, physical activity, sleep, skin temperature, blood oxygenation and stress monitoring functions.
Functions are managed by the new Fitbit OS, which features the Sleep Profile, which analyzes your sleep with 10 metrics indicating how you can sleep better. The system is compatible with Android and iOS, providing deep integration with Alexa notifications and voice assistant, and soon with Google Wallet and Maps.
There is also Body Response, which is a new sensor that analyzes electrodermal activity (cEDA) to measure stress, skin temperature and heart activity.
Speaking of design, the dimensions of this model are 40.5 x 40.5 x 12.3 mm with a resistance of 5ATM in the aluminum body. The screen is in color, but Google does not provide the exact resolution or size. The battery has an autonomy of 6 days with fast charging, which guarantees a day of use with just 15 minutes in the socket or a full charge in two hours.
Leaving now for the Inspire 3, this is a smart bracelet with a color screen, silicone strap, plastic body with up to 10 days of autonomy. It is the cheapest device announced today by Fitbit, but it still has a resistance of 5ATM (depth of up to 50 meters) and the following dimensions: 39.32 x 18.6 x 11.75 mm.
It still supports many different types of exercise with monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level, temperature and breathing, but with a more basic system instead of Fitbit OS.
The Fitbit Versa 4 is a more affordable alternative to the Sense 2, but it still maintains the sleek design with aluminum case, color screen, 5ATM water resistance, Android and iOS support with Fitbit OS. Dimensions are: 40.5 x 40.5 x 11.2 mm with autonomy of 6 days and full charge in 2 hours.
Versa 4 also supports Alexa, 40 types of workouts, built-in GPS, heart rate sensors, SpO2, NFC for payments via Fitbit Pay and Google Wallet.
The Fitbit Sense 2 will cost $299.95 (~R$1,532.23), while the Versa 4 is priced at $229.95 (~R$1,174.54), both are already on pre-order with release date for September 23. The Inspire 3 costs US$99.95 (~R$510.52) launching on September 15th.
In addition to the new wearables, Google has also made official several accessories such as bracelets to match different styles and prices starting at US$ 29.95 (~R$ 153.00).
Finally, everyone who purchases one of the new Fitbit watches will have 6 months of free access to Fitbit Premium, which allows them to monitor more than 1000 physical exercises, have access to more health statistics and many other features through the exclusive app for these watches.