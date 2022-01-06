Google announces its Quick Pairing feature at CES 2022

As we have mentioned in other installments, the CES 2022 fair represents an excellent showcase to show the innovations that brands bring. Thus, we have seen what is being prepared for the automotive sector and also the news from large companies. In that sense, one that has not been left behind is the Big G that has shown an interesting feature to come. This is Google’s Quick Pairing function, to facilitate the connectivity of devices with its entire ecosystem.

The idea is that we have the possibility of connecting a pair of headphones, for example, and being able to quickly change if we want the sound source to be the computer or the smartphone.

Google Quick Pairing and its possibilities

Apple users enjoy fast simple connectivity throughout its ecosystem, both for pairing devices and for sharing files. This integration is not similar at all in Google teams, also considering that we can have a complete environment with their devices. That is why, at CES 2022, the arrival of Google Quick Pairing was announced. A feature based on the Bluetooth connection and that will allow you to pair with your smartphone, Chromebook or any other brand device without going to the configuration options.

The administration of Google Quick Pairing will be carried out from your Home application, used to manage home devices. In addition, it is powered by the Matter standard that will allow you to control connectivity with devices from other brands such as Amazon. This also opens the possibility of being used as a bridge to complete the integration with Windows computers.

Another possibility that this new Google feature will open is to integrate much more with Chromebooks. Google promises that soon users will be able to go out to take photos and send the files to the computer with the ease of Apple’s AirDrop.

According to what has been discussed with Google, the development of this feature seems to be going in stages. In that sense, during the next few weeks Quick Pairing will begin to be available in some enabled hearing aids, to connect with the smartphone and the Chromebook.