Google announces a set of widgets for the iOS 16 lock screen

iOS 16 brings many new features, but without a doubt one of the most talked about is the new lock .

The new lock screen allows users to personalize the experience with new fonts, and wallpapers with depth effect.

Now has announced your lock screen widgets for iOS 16, with useful information about its flagship products: Search, Chrome, Drive, Google Maps, Gmail and Google News. Although iOS 16 has been released today, Google states that it will roll out these updates in the coming weeks.

Search

With the new Search widget, users have faster access to Google Search functionality, allowing for typed searches, voice searches, and also using Google Lens. Users will also have quick access to translations.

Chrome

Google’s Chrome lock screen widget will allow users to start a search by typing a query or using their voice to run a search. There will also be buttons for quick access to Chrome’s incognito mode and the Google Dino Run game, in case you get bored.

google drive

Google Drive will also offer quick access to personal or work files that are stored on the service. The widget will give users the ability to continue working on a project with a one-touch option, and there will also be suggested file and folder recommendations.

Google Maps

The Google Maps widget allows users to check real-time traffic updates and get estimated travel times to and from home and work. The widget will also allow instant navigation to restaurants, shops, hotels, and more.

gmail

The Gmail widget will show how many new messages are in your inbox, or you can get a more granular view showing how many emails have arrived for each inbox category.

google news

With Google News widgets, users will be able to see headlines in real time. Tapping on a headline will bring the article to the foreground.



