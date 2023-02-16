5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsGoogle and Mozilla are working on iOS browsers that break current App...

Google and Mozilla are working on iOS browsers that break current App Store rules

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
visual guidelines 760x380.png
visual guidelines 760x380.png
- Advertisement -
Mozilla's current logo for Firefox.
Enlarge / Mozilla’s current logo for Firefox.

Companies like Google, Mozilla, and Microsoft have versions of their web browsers on Apple’s iOS and iPadOS App Stores, but these versions come with a big caveat: The App Store rules require them to use Safari’s WebKit rendering engine rather than the engines those browsers use in other operating systems.

But that could be changing. According to The Register, Google and Mozilla have recently been spotted working on versions of Chromium and Firefox that use their normal Blink and Gecko rendering engines, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Apple hasn’t announced any rule changes. The correlated activity from Google and Mozilla could suggest that they’re expecting Apple to drop its restrictions on third-party browser engines in the near future, or the companies could simply be hedging their bets. Regulatory pressure from multiple governments is pushing Apple in the direction of loosening many of its App Store restrictions, including (begrudgingly) accepting third-party payment services and sideloading of apps and third-party app stores.

The iOS versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and others can currently sync with their desktop counterparts and present whatever user interface they want, but the WebKit requirement means their capabilities and shortcomings are mostly the same as Safari’s. No such restriction exists on macOS, where third-party browsers can use whatever rendering engine they please.

Apple could still conceivably impose limitations on the way these browsers work—the amount of storage they’re allowed to use for caching content, how much memory and CPU capacity they’re permitted to use while running in the background, how aggressively tabs must be unloaded from RAM to make room for other apps, what extensions they’re allowed to use, and plenty of other possibilities. But for the iPad in particular, opening the platform to third-party browser engines will hopefully mean more third-party browsers that look and act more like their macOS and Windows counterparts.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Corsair HS65 and HS55 gaming headsets promise to offer high-level audio while gaming

A corsair highlighted two of its wireless gaming headsets (with wireless connection) and with...
Latest news

Southwest Airlines’ meltdown may signal travel drama ahead

Thousands of canceled flights. Countless separated bags. Millions of angry passengers.Southwest Airlines’ costly holiday...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.