Google and Meta receive millionaire fine in South Korea for privacy violations

Although and Meta are, from their respective paths, great references in the digital world in a wide range of areas, at the same time they live with a shadow around their presence: questions about how they manage the of their users.

In this regard, today South imposed fines on both companies, for violations of the privacy law, according to local authorities.

South Korea fined Google and Meta for violating local privacy law

According to a report from ReutersSouth Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission, reported in a press release that it fined Google 69.2 billion won (approximately $50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won (approximately $22 million).

The South Korean state entity of privacy, indicated through its official announcement that the fined companies did not comply with the duty, mandated by local law, to clearly inform users of the service and request the relevant consent to collect and analyze information from their Internet activity, to define a profile of your interests or use them for the display of personalized advertisements.

It should be noted that, although it is a service provided from abroad, by the mere fact of operating in a certain territory, its activity is subject to the legislation of the country from which it is accessed.

While Google declined to comment after this news was made public, Meta He pointed out that he does not rule out appealing this measure in court. A spokesperson for the company behind Facebook and Instagram commented: “While we respect the commission’s decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant manner that complies with the processes required by local regulations. As such, we disagree with the commission’s decision and are open to all options, including seeking a court ruling.”.

These kinds of infractions are nothing new for both companies. During the last years we have known similar situations that have taken place in France, Ireland, USA and even Spainamong other countries.

As soon as the collective awareness regarding privacy grows, understood as a right extended to the digital level as well, these measures emerge in a reactive way that seek to reaffirm its importance and the responsibility that companies that provide Internet services have in this regard.