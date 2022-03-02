Google and Apple also put pressure on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

The big technology companies have initiated actions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. The position is clearly against the Putin government and follows the unusually common line (especially in Europe) that the international community has adopted. Said in a general way, since there is no lack of nuances and the usual hypocrisies according to interests.

The war in Ukraine has entered a new phase. Once it was confirmed that the invasion is not going to be a military walk, the Russian forces have intensified the bombing of Ukrainian cities and the dead, wounded and refugees continue to increase. As always in a war, the civilian population is the most affected. If the idea is put economic, social and political pressure on Putin and his billionaire cronies For the invasion to cease and sit down at a negotiating table to put an end to a violation of the international order that threatens Europe and the world, the technology companies are going down that path.

Google: “Helping Ukraine”

Following the path of Microsoft, the Internet giant has announced the Russian state-sponsored content ban on all your platforms. YouTube channels connected to outlets like Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik are now blocked across Europe for prevent disinformation campaigns.

These channels cannot monetize their content on YouTube or any of Google’s other advertising platforms. Recommendations for these channels are also being ranking lower globally. The company says it has removed hundreds of channels in recent days for violating community guidelines by spreading misinformation and fake news.

Similarly, Google’s search engine will only show authorized news sources when searching for content related to the war in Ukraine. Also, as more sanctions are imposed on Russian banks and individuals, the Google Pay payment service will not work as usual.

Google also says it is monitoring the cybersecurity space in Ukraine, has upgraded its security services such as the Advanced Protection Program and Project Shield, and has blocked malicious attempts to compromise the accounts of Ukraine’s rulers and officials. At the same time, he has started a fund for humanitarian aid.

apple and ukraine

Apple is another of the big technology companies that has put pressure on Putin, announcing plans to stop sales of all its products in Russia, citing the invasion as the reason for his decision. The official announcement comes days after Apple said it had stopped exports to Russia.

is also taking measures against disinformation, as Sputnik News and RT News will no longer be available on the App Store. The Apple Pay payment service will also not work as usual in Russia, while Apple Maps will reduce the location service in Ukraine to protect its citizens. More pressure against Putin. Now from the big tech. Hopefully it will help stop this illegal war.