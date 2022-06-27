Google and Apple again under indictment in the US for the privacy of iOS and Android

There FTCthat is the US antitrust organization, is called a investigate Google and Apple for possible violations of their customers’ privacy: In a letter addressed to President Lina Khan, a group of four US politicians from the Democratic Party, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, known for disliking big tech giants, accuse the two companies of having “knowingly facilitated” practices of collection and sale of user data, through the integration of unique tracking codes into the respective operating systems; and that the user has not been adequately informed about the risks they entail.

In more recent times, both companies involved have tangibly improved the approach to privacy of their respective operating systems – not only because of a public debate that sees this type of practice less and less favorably, but also thanks to practical and concrete interventions by governments and organizations all over the world (the Commission of the Union Europea, captained by Margrethe Vestager, was particularly active and diligent in this regard). Apple, in particular, has had a lot of discussion with the introduction of the Tracking Transparency App in iOS 14.5, making third party tracking disabled by default.

The letter acknowledges these advances, but also notes that they have only been implemented very recently. More specifically: