Google already prepares Android for Bluetooth tag support: AirTags will have (more) competition

Apple AirTags have become a curious and versatile product, although not without controversy. There are important alternatives like Tile, it seems that Google is preparing the support of this type of devices much more broadly.

This is revealed by the analysis of the Android Play Services code, in which several references to these Bluetooth tags have been discovered. If the option is confirmed, soon all kinds of manufacturers could offer BLE tags with similar functions to those that Apple poses on its platform.

Android code teases potential support for these tags

At 9to5Google they have decompiled the APKs of the Google Play Services application, and there they have seen how the code clearly showed the intention to bear those labels location.

In that code it seems that native support for Apple AirTags or Tiles is contemplated, but a tag called “Finder” is also mentioned of which it is unknown what exactly it is, although it could be the generic name of future tags natively compatible with Android.

This detection of Bluetooth tracking devices is still in full development, and in fact the Apple application for Android with which it is possible to detect AirTags makes it necessary for the user to activate the scanning of nearby tags: does not work automatically and transparent, something that iOS does offer.

UWB technology is the other key component of these solutions, and some Android smartphones already offer it. However, this preliminary support it does not make clear what type of detection It will be carried out.

Maybe during the Google /IO event which takes place in May we have more news about it, but if this work is consolidated and ends up being part of Android, the AirTag will have potentially notable competition.