Google already offers app installation progress on the home page in Android 11+

Users of devices under iOS and iPad OS are already more than used to seeing the download and installation progress of applications through their corresponding dimmed icons on the home page of their devices, thus avoiding having to try to know the progress installation of the same through the notifications received.

Google has taken note of this experience and is bringing something quite similar to Android device users from version 11 onwards. In this way, from now on, those users who install applications from the Google Play Store on their Android 11 devices, will start to see progress by dimmed icons on the home page.



said icons They will be accompanied by labels, which will indicate when the applications are pending, when they are downloading and when they are being installed in the device’s Android system.

During the course of progress, users will also be able to rearrange dimmed icons, thus saving them time when it comes to rearranging app icons on the home pageinstead of waiting for the apps to be fully installed.

Please note that pending, download and installation progress displays can only be seen on the home page, not in the general list of applications. Equally, Google only allows the installation of a single application at a timeleaving the rest of the chosen applications in a “pending” state.

For now, Google will have to correct a series of minor problems found in the way of displaying dimmed icons on some devices. As we know, this is not the first time that Google has tried to equate Android with capabilities that have been present in iOS for some time.

We can remember proof of this in the constant demands of Android users to have a system similar to iOS Airdrop, which led to the arrival of Nearby Share to share files and data directly between devices.

It is already a matter of Google also being encouraged to bring this experience to previous versions of Android, and it can even be respected by the different layers of customization of the different manufacturers.

Via/Image Credit: 9to5Google