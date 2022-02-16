MobileAndroidTech News

Google already offers app installation progress on the home page in Android 11+

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Users of devices under iOS and iPad OS are already more than used to seeing the download and installation progress of applications through their corresponding dimmed icons on the home page of their devices, thus avoiding having to try to know the progress installation of the same through the notifications received.

Google has taken note of this experience and is bringing something quite similar to Android device users from version 11 onwards. In this way, from now on, those users who install applications from the Google Play Store on their Android 11 devices, will start to see progress by dimmed icons on the home page.

Read:

Nokia C01 Plus: a new basic Android Go Edition with a very reasonable price

said icons They will be accompanied by labels, which will indicate when the applications are pending, when they are downloading and when they are being installed in the device’s Android system.

During the course of progress, users will also be able to rearrange dimmed icons, thus saving them time when it comes to rearranging app icons on the home pageinstead of waiting for the apps to be fully installed.

Please note that pending, download and installation progress displays can only be seen on the home page, not in the general list of applications. Equally, Google only allows the installation of a single application at a timeleaving the rest of the chosen applications in a “pending” state.

For now, Google will have to correct a series of minor problems found in the way of displaying dimmed icons on some devices. As we know, this is not the first time that Google has tried to equate Android with capabilities that have been present in iOS for some time.

We can remember proof of this in the constant demands of Android users to have a system similar to iOS Airdrop, which led to the arrival of Nearby Share to share files and data directly between devices.

Read:

Sony Xperia 5 III: the compact high-end returns with Snapdragon 888 and more battery

It is already a matter of Google also being encouraged to bring this experience to previous versions of Android, and it can even be respected by the different layers of customization of the different manufacturers.

Via/Image Credit: 9to5Google

Previous article13 “MacBook Pro M2, persistent rumors: continue with the TouchBar, no 120 Hz
Next articleCorsair iCUE 5000T RGB: the box of essences
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB: the box of essences

Cases like this Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB are an excellent reminder that if we seek excellence in a...
Android

Google already offers app installation progress on the home page in Android 11+

Users of devices under iOS and iPad OS are already more than used to seeing the download and...
Apple

13 “MacBook Pro M2, persistent rumors: continue with the TouchBar, no 120 Hz

The profile of one of the products that Apple should unveil begins to take on more defined features...
Apple

The iPhone 6 Plus was included in the “Vintage List” of…

Just seven years after Manzana launched that iteration of its smartphone, the iPhone 6 Plus was included in...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.