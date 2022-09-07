Google already has its new Tensor 2 chip ready: It will debut next month

- Advertisement -

As expected, confirmed this week that the next already-has-an-official-presentation-date/">Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have their own Tensor G2 chipset a continuation of the Tensor chip designed by Google for last year’s models.

“Powered by the next-generation Google Tensor processor, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with personalized photo, video, security, and voice recognition features that help you more.”according to Google’s note on the official website of devices in the Google store.

All that is publicly known so far is that this updated Tensor G2 chip will still have an Exynos modem made by Samsung, so Google’s work with Samsung continues and all we can hope for is that improvements have been made and performance get better.

Google confirmed this morning that the Pixel 7 lineup, as well as the Pixel Watch, will be announced on October 6 at 10am Eastern Time. Let’s go.



