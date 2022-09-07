HomeTech NewsMobileGoogle already has its new Tensor 2 chip ready: It will debut...

Google already has its new Tensor 2 chip ready: It will debut next month

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
tensor 2.jpg
tensor 2.jpg
- Advertisement -

As expected, google confirmed this week that the next already-has-an-official-presentation-date/">Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have their own Tensor G2 chipset a continuation of the Tensor chip designed by Google for last year’s models.

“Powered by the next-generation Google Tensor processor, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with personalized photo, video, security, and voice recognition features that help you more.”according to Google’s note on the official website of devices in the Google store.

All that is publicly known so far is that this updated Tensor G2 chip will still have an Exynos modem made by Samsung, so Google’s work with Samsung continues and all we can hope for is that improvements have been made and performance get better.

- Advertisement -

Google confirmed this morning that the Pixel 7 lineup, as well as the Pixel Watch, will be announced on October 6 at 10am Eastern Time. Let’s go.


The price of the iPhone 14 will not be a problem, what is the reason?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Vivo’s 200W ultra-fast charging only needs 10 minutes to charge the battery

vivo was the first company to market the 200W ultra fast charging, a technology...
Entertainment

“Beavis and Butt-Head” Officially Returned Through Paramount+ Revival

In the 1990s, animated series geared towards teens and young adults were an important...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.