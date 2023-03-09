5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsAppsGoogle aligns itself with Apple and offers a VPN to its One...

Google aligns itself with Apple and offers a VPN to its One subscribers

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
google aligns itself with apple and offers a vpn to.jpg
google aligns itself with apple and offers a vpn to.jpg
- Advertisement -

Google One subscribers are getting a new feature today that will make their connections more secure. The VPN by Google One service, included in 2TB plans, is now extended to all plans.

Google OneVPN

Since the arrival of Google One with us, the cloud storage service that replaced Google Drive offered some of its subscribers a VPN. To access it, these should be subscribed to the “Premium” offer at 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per yearwhich notably entitles you and 5 other people to 2 TB of storage.

- Advertisement -

Google One VPN is designed to hide a user’s IP address, thereby preventing sites and apps from collecting this information for geolocation and web activity tracking purposes. It also offers protection against hackers and network operators, like any other VPN, and will now be usable by all service subscribers.

Google extends its VPN service to all One subscribers

Google announced that its VPN would now be offered on all its plans, including “Basic” and “Standard”, offered respectively at 1.99 and 2.99 euros per month for 100 GB or 200 GB of storage. This is therefore excellent news for all subscribers to the Google service, especially since this VPN has recently arrived on Mac, PC and smartphones.

Connect to Wi-Fi using a shared password on Mac

By deploying its VPN service more widely, Google is finally aligning itself with Apple, which also offers this feature on its iCloud+ subscriptions. As a reminder, these also offer 50 GB, 200 GB or 2 TB of storage, depending on the package chosen.

The service works for Google One members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, In FranceGermany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and United States .

- Advertisement -

Google is also introducing a new feature called “dark web report” for Google One members on all subscriptions in the United States, to help users monitor their personal information on the dark web. This report allows you to search the “dark web” for personal information that may have been leaked as a result of various online security breaches. Online identity theft due to information stolen like this is a growing problem that Google says affects “millions of people” each year.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Editor's Pick

Passwords, a necessary evil that we could do without in the future

Using password managers helps take care of personal accounts. Good part of the security of...
Tech News

Microsoft slowly but surely admits it was wrong about the Windows 11 taskbar

Windows 11 just got its first preview build in the new Canary channel –...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.