Google aligns itself with Apple and offers a VPN to its One subscribers

Google One subscribers are getting a new feature today that will make their connections more secure. The VPN by Google One service, included in 2TB plans, is now extended to all plans.

Since the arrival of Google One with us, the cloud storage service that replaced Google Drive offered some of its subscribers a VPN. To access it, these should be subscribed to the “Premium” offer at 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per yearwhich notably entitles you and 5 other people to 2 TB of storage.

Google One VPN is designed to hide a user’s IP address, thereby preventing sites and apps from collecting this information for geolocation and web activity tracking purposes. It also offers protection against hackers and network operators, like any other VPN, and will now be usable by all service subscribers.

Google extends its VPN service to all One subscribers

Google announced that its VPN would now be offered on all its plans, including “Basic” and “Standard”, offered respectively at 1.99 and 2.99 euros per month for 100 GB or 200 GB of storage. This is therefore excellent news for all subscribers to the Google service, especially since this VPN has recently arrived on Mac, PC and smartphones.

By deploying its VPN service more widely, Google is finally aligning itself with Apple, which also offers this feature on its iCloud+ subscriptions. As a reminder, these also offer 50 GB, 200 GB or 2 TB of storage, depending on the package chosen.

The service works for Google One members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, In FranceGermany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and United States .

Google is also introducing a new feature called “dark web report” for Google One members on all subscriptions in the United States, to help users monitor their personal information on the dark web. This report allows you to search the “dark web” for personal information that may have been leaked as a result of various online security breaches. Online identity theft due to information stolen like this is a growing problem that Google says affects “millions of people” each year.