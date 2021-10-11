Google algorithm highlights most negative news related to the LGBTQ + community

In accordance with The Next Web, Google’s algorithm is doing the LGBTQ + community no favors, apparently only delivering negative news. To check this we just have to use our Android cell phone or our Chrome browser on another device.

Google News offers relevant news every time we open a new tab in the browser. In addition, it also has an application pre-installed on most Android smartphones. However, what you understand by “relevant” is often negative.

Point out a problem

The Next Web has pointed out that of the last 52 news related to the LGBTQ + community, 39 were negative, 12 were not directly negative and 1 was positive. So there is a clear pattern of what the app can offer on certain topics.

The point is that what the algorithm sees as relevant is usually controversial and controversial and today gay rights are unfortunately still a topic of discussion. That is why each negative news from the LGBTQ + community tends to be offered more frequently, attracting many clicks, opinions and interactions.

In this way, the Google algorithm feeds on the controversial, as a consequence we have that a person who belongs to this community will rarely get positive news. The problems that can result from this are difficult to calculate, especially since everyone receives only negativity regarding one issue.

The final problem is still Google’s AI that cannot behave like a human, at least for now, and will always choose the most “effective” to find out everything that happens. While human would try to offer more balanced content curation, AI will not and it is difficult for Google to abandon this modality of developing products.