Google again in court for the use of data: “Impossible to protect privacy”

Here we go again: Google is again in the blizzard due to the location. The provision is very similar to the one initiated in May 2020 by Arizona (details here) because, after all, the knot is always the same: “fooling consumers into gaining access to their location data”with the aggravating circumstance of having made “almost impossible for users to prevent their location from being tracked”.

It seems to read a certified copy of the reasons that dragged Google into a courtroom in 2020, if only at the bottom of the document there is the signature of Karl Racine, attorney general of Washington. The office of the PC of the stars and stripes capital claims that Google adopts “systematically” this practice since 2014.

[Google] it has led consumers to believe they can decide which information to collect and which not. In reality, in fact, there is no way for them to stop Google from collect, store and profit from location data.

Mainly the measure is focused on those who use an Android smartphone (Apple, on the iOS side, has strict controls on privacy and location in the background), but, it reads, those who use Google services such as Search and Maps on any device are also affected.

[Questo ufficio] intends to stem Google’s deceptive and illegal practices, ensure that the company cannot compromise consumers’ ability to protect their privacy and impose penalties for violations committed. Other attorneys general are also filing lawsuits against Google in their respective state courts – the ruling reads.

PG: ‘WE WILL RETURN DATA CONTROL TO USERS’

Rough le Racine’s words signatory of the document:

we will educate consumers on how their personal data, especially sensitive location data, is collected, stored and monetized. With this collective action, we want consumers and not Google to determine whether the data can be used.

Google – we remember this and it is also mentioned in the provision – does not monetize position data by selling them directly to third parties, it uses them to sell to advertisers targeted, targeted advertising therefore to fund a considerable portion of the business: in 2020 in Mountain View they have turnover close to 150 billion dollars thanks to advertising.

GOOGLE: ‘OBSOLETE INFORMATION, WE WILL DEFEND STRONGLY’

The Google spokesperson José Castañeda, commenting like this: