Google adds to its Pixels the function of automatic video recording in case of emergency

One of the areas through which mobiles have begun to travel in recent years is that of emergencies. It is no longer just a matter of having a panic button at hand to activate it as the device itself is capable, by itself, of acting in the event of its owner’s incapacitation, for example, after a traffic accident or something similar. It should not be forgotten that in any emergency the first moments in which the outcome of a situation can be decided are key, so Google has decided to go one step further within its range of Pixel smartphones, which will be capable of activate video recording automatically as soon as Android detects that an emergency situation is taking place. What is the use of recording? First of all, this update seems to be coming exclusively to Google’s Pixel models, so it will be activated automatically when installed in the terminal. From that moment on, we can go a little more calmly on the street because when the terminal detects that an emergency may be occurring, it will begin to record video and send it to those contacts that we have previously configured. This signal that is transmitted could be decisive to establish the seriousness of what happened, the place where we could be if we cannot communicate, or receive security instructions to face the scenario in which we find the best possible information. This is the case of falls on the street, car accidents and any other emergency situation with the capacity to leave us unconscious and without the possibility of response. This update complements the entire personal security suite that the Pixel series already brought and that, as we mentioned at the beginning, are becoming more and more important. Not in vain, the mobile phone has become our last resort when we suffer a setback and we want to notify others of what happened, not only to alert us, but to facilitate our location and improve the arrival of medical teams in case our state is not the most optimal. Now, with this recording and sending of the video signal, it will be a little easier to put in context the authorities and emergency contacts on the scene that could be found when they come to attend to us. >