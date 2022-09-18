Google adds HTTPS reporting in Search Console

Search ://voonze.com/tag/console/">console is the name given to a free service offered by with which the administrator of a web page can have the opportunity to monitor and check the behavior of thisas well as solve the different problems that may affect its performance.

Last year Google implemented a feature in Search Console that generates a page experience report. However, many were not entirely satisfied with this addition, claiming that they required a paragraph will provide more information about the HTTPS status of the website to better understand the status of pages that could not be served over the HTTPS protocol and the reasons for this situation.

Taking this request into account, Google recently announced that in the coming months it will progressively implement the HTTPS report in Search Console.

In this way, website owners will be able to obtain the most complete information on the pages served in the search, as well as those that present some difficulty in being displayed in the results, together with examples of URLs.

When talking about the page experience, this refers to a set of signals that measure how users interact with different pages of a websiteboth on mobile devices and desktop computers and laptops.

Also, this new function incorporated by Google in Search Console will include Core Web vitalswhich are made up of a set of metrics that will allow you to know the user experience with the web page in the real world in terms of loading performance, interactivity and visual stability.

Google hopes that with the inclusion of the HTTPS report, website owners can resolve any issues that may be preventing pages from being served over HTTPS.