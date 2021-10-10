Google adds an online guitar tuner to its built-in search engine functions

In the same way that we have seen previously with other useful tools, this time the Google search engine has just included a practical built-in tuner, which will allow us to use any microphone to function as a completely free online guitar tuner.

In fact, one of the great advantages of this Google tuner is that we can use it from any device with internet access, being able to access both from the Google application on mobiles and tablets, as well as from the web browser of any computer.

This has been shared by Android Police, who explain that to access this function, added silently during this week, we will only have to search for “Google tuner” in our search engine. As we can see, the interface is practically identical to that of most digital applications and manual tuners.





To start tuning our musical instrument we have to tap on the microphone icon so that the tool begins to listen to the sounds (if we are in the browser, it may ask us for permission to access our microphone). After this, we will only have to touch a string so that the tool detects your pitch automatically and point to the note we are looking for, marking us if we should tune higher or lower as necessary. Unfortunately, we do miss the ability to directly select the tone we want to target.

On the other hand, the fact that not being able to switch between the traditional nomenclature and the one normally used for these instruments. However, this in turn allows us tune other instruments such as basses or violins, for which, as we have been able to prove, continue to offer great precision.

And it is that although it is undoubtedly a great help if we need to tune our instrument during a hurry, without a doubt this tool is far from replacing conventional tunersdepending too much on the quality of the microphone used, without a way to connect an electric guitar, and being quite susceptible to background ambient noises.