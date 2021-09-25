Google adds a new feature to its search engine

One of the things that we have always noticed when carrying out a search for a specific topic in any browser is that it always returns all kinds of related results.

However, it always happens that some of those results shown are not always of interest to us. For this situation, Google has implemented in its latest update a tool with which we can have the opportunity to block the appearance of certain content on the results page.

Under the name of Personal results This new Google function allows you to configure the search process in this browser by limiting the results so that only those that conform to the information that Google has about our preferences Do you want to know how to activate the Google Personal Results function? Read on to find out how.

How to activate the Google Personal Results function?

It is not available in all countries, nor on all devices, but the steps to follow to activate or deactivate the Google Personal Results function are as follows:

Enter in Google search. This can be done through Discover or the Google app. Once inside, click on your profile image located in the upper right corner of the screen.

When you do this, a menu will be displayed from which you must click on Settings.

Next, a series of options will be displayed, from which you must select the one corresponding to Personal results.

This action will take you to a new page in which you must choose whether to activate or deactivate the option Personal results, which in our case we will.

Beyond the function that this tool exercises on Google searches, it is likely that you are wondering what consequences its activation can bring.

According to Google the function of Personal results makes it possible to be autocomplete predictions from search history so that you can continue from where you left off.

So too, the function of Personal results It will allow you to get answers based on the information collected from your Google account from sections such as “My flights” located in the Gmail tray or “Directions to go home” on Google Maps.

Added to this, this function will generate results subject to your search activity such as “where to eat” or “what to see” in the case of TV shows or movies.