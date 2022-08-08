HomeDevelopersGoogle accuses Sonos of infringing on wireless speaker patents

Google accuses Sonos of infringing on wireless speaker patents

Developers

Published on

By Brian Adam
google accuses sonos of infringing on wireless speaker patents.jpg
google accuses sonos of infringing on wireless speaker patents.jpg
- Advertisement -

google and Sonos continue to bicker in court and overrun themselves with patent lawsuits for smart speakers. This time Google sees seven of its patents infringed.

Google on Monday filed two lawsuits in the Northern California District Court against smart speaker maker Sonos alleging patent infringement on wireless speakers, US tech magazine The Verge reports. This is another round of the ongoing legal disputes between Google and Sonos. Sonos had previously accused Google of various patent infringements in several lawsuits. After an initial verdict in favor of Sonos, Google had to remove some features from its smart speakers. A lawsuit already filed by Google is still pending.

Scorsese and DiCaprio: Next Movie for Apple TV+

The lawsuits now filed deal with a total of seven potential patent infringements, writes The Verge. One of the two lawsuits is about keyword recognition and wireless charging. A second lawsuit is about how within a group of loudspeakers it is determined which of the loudspeakers reacts to a voice input.

“Aggressive deceptive campaign”

According to Google spokesman José Castañeda, the lawsuits were filed to “defend Google’s technology”. In addition, Sonos has continued to infringe patents. We want to take action against this. Google is going one step further: Google intends to file further lawsuits with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) in the next few days. Google wants to ensure that Sonos is no longer allowed to import products into the USA that infringe Google’s patents.

Apparently it goes against the grain of Google that Sonos has chosen to take legal action rather than tacitly accepting the mutual use of patents. Castañeda said that Sonos “launched an aggressive and deceptive campaign against our products.” This would be “at the expense of our mutual customers”.

Patent Infringements

First, Google and Sonos worked together on smart speakers. Google also wanted to bring its services to Sonos speakers. Then in 2020 there was a scandal. Sonos sued Google because the company believed Google had stolen Sonos’ multi-room technology to use in its own Google Home smart speakers. According to the accusation, Google also used the technology in Nest and Pixel products.

Because Sonos was unable to reach an agreement with Google, the manufacturer applied to the ITC for a US sales ban on Google notebooks, smartphones and speakers. The ITC ruled in favor of Sonos in January 2022, following a previous judge’s ruling. In order to avoid a sales ban, Google then adjusted or removed some of the functions, such as the option to change the volume of speakers in groups centrally at the same time using voice commands.


(olb)

“Avatar” and “Titanic” get high frame rate remastering

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

https://www.infobae.com/que-puedo-ver/2022/08/05/the-sandman-although-far-from-a-version-faithful-to-the-comic-netflix-and-gaiman- surprise/

It is true that it is impossible to move away from the original comic...
Tech News

Instagram will change the way it displays photos to look more like TikTok

A few weeks ago Instagram had to cancel the launch of a revamped...
Gaming

Intel Arc Alchemist and obsolete APIs, everything you need to know

A few weeks ago we discovered that the chip giant differentiated three levels of...
Europe

Negotiators optimistic about progress on Iran nuclear deal

Top negotiators in renewed talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal indicated Sunday...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.