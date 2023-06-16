Google accidentally reveals some Pixel Tablet screen protectors

A few days before the Pixel Tablet was officially unveiled, it seems that Google leaked a small app on the Play Store, revealing in advance some screen protectors for the device. Now with the page offline, the Google Dreams was spotted by the 9to5Google portal.

One of the promises of the Pixel Tablet is its ability to function as a Google Assistant smart display when docked and not in active use. To do that, the tablet will need to emulate some of the most popular features of the Nest Hub series, including Cast support, Google Photos slideshow, as well as being a clock face.