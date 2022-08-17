goodbye to whatsapp web? whatsapp launches new application for pc

Meta is putting the batteries. In recent times, there is a great novelty every day, practically. Today it is the users who use the messaging on PC who have good news. They no longer have to resort to WhatsApp Web, but the company has launched the first native desktop application.

whatsapp is used worldwide by over 2 billion people in more than 180 countries, so it is a logical step that Meta tries to make it easier for everyone to use the application regardless of the device and to synchronize the messages between all of them. After all, for all of us who work in front of a computer, it’s easier to have the application running on it and take a quick look than having to depend on the mobile. Official and available to everyone: it is now possible to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone and vice versa whatsapp for windows The whatsapp users on pc until now they were using either the web-based application for computers (WhatsApp Desktop) or the one that can be used directly from a browser (WhatsApp Web). Discharge QR code WhatsApp Developer: WhatsApp Inc. WhatsApp Web and Desktop were actually extensions of your WhatsApp phone account that can be used on a computer. The messages you send and receive were synced between your phone and PC so you could see them on both devices. From now on, Windows users will have a native app available in the Microsoft Store (in fact, it replaces the one that was previously available in the Windows store) and completely free, as expected.

The main advantage of this native format is that, since it works independently, you don’t need your usual device to handle WhatsApp, so you do not need to have your smartphone at handneither connected to the same network nor even that it is turned on.

The only thing you will need your smartphone for is to carry out the corresponding binding for security reasons. The process is exactly the same as when we used WhatsApp Web: in the settings menu, select Linked Devices and point your phone’s camera at the QR code that appears in the application.

Once the process is done, the integration of WhatsApp for desktop will be complete and you will no longer need your phone at hand for this purpose. The application has a theme for night mode and specific keyboard shortcuts for some functions like April sending GIFs, opening the emojis panel or increasing the speed of voice messages among many others that you have below.

Mac users will have to wait

The arrival of this native version of WhatsApp for desktop is currently exclusive to Windows. It is not about any kind of exclusivity agreement, but the lag for mac users seems to be due to technical reasons.

The company has reported that “the native WhatsApp Desktop application for Mac operating systems is under development.” Yes, at least you can try the beta version in the meantime to get early access to the app and help test it. You can download the beta program for Mac here. As a Mac user, if you don’t want to participate in the beta, you can still use WhatsApp Web in your browser or download the web-based WhatsApp Desktop app.