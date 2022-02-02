Goodbye to WhatsApp backups… unlimited

The unlimited character that until now is offered for WhatsApp backups his days are numberedaccording to information included in the beta version of the instant messaging client discovered by WABetaInfo.

You already know that WhatsApp backups on Android are saved on the terminal itself and also on the Google Drive cloud storage service. The backup includes chats, messages and multimedia files, and is used to restore the copy in case of access problems to the app or data, in version reinstallations or when we change mobile.

Up to now, backup size is unlimited, since there is no established maximum quota. We speak of an advantage for Android users because those who use an iPhone have to ‘spend’ their free quota of 5 GB in iCloud for copies. And it is common for them to take up a lot of space. In the capture that we give you as an example 2.7 Gbytes without including the videos that can also be stored by increasing the total even more.

Goodbye to unlimited WhatsApp backups?

WABetaInfo information points to size limits on copies. The information expressly collects changes (“google drive backup changing”) in the beta version code. WhatsApp plans to notify users when they reach a Google Drive storage limit whose value we don’t know.

The change is not surprising considering that Google has already “turned off the tap” for its own services. For example when you removed unlimited storage in Drive for Google Photos, counting it in the total 15 Gbytes of your free accounts.

We do not know if WhatsApp has plans underway to offer an alternative backup service, although from what we see in the screenshots, it is most likely a similar strategy to that with Photos, which maintains Google Drive, but including it in the total of free accounts.

Cloud services are already everywhere and storage services are used massively. Once adopted through free accounts, everything indicates that we will have to loosen our portfolio by contracting payment plans if we want to maintain a certain level of capacity. All the greats of the Cloud have been lowering what was initially offered in the free accounts and as the data accumulates it will be inevitable. Or we carry out backup tasks to external drives like always…