Goodbye to the notch: The iPhone 14 Pro will debut a perforated screen

Ever since Apple introduced the iPhone X, its new iPhones have embraced a notched display design.

The presence of the notch is necessary to house all the sensors that are used in facial recognition by Face ID and the front camera.

The notched display design persists to this day, although with the iPhone 13, Apple has reduced the size of the cutout.

Now a report of The Elec states that Apple could remove the notch in 2022 with the new iPhone 14s, in which the company will introduce a perforated screen design.

According to the report, it will not be available for all models, but only for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, as the iPhone 14 will not have it.

The display is also rumored to be made by Samsung, which should come as no surprise as Samsung is one of the largest OLED providers in the world.

It’s unclear where Apple will place the in-display hole, and more importantly, how it will work with the TrueDepth sensor used for Face ID, so we’ll have to wait until 2022 to find out.



