Goodbye to the Galaxy Note family? Samsung does not renew the trademark

Samsung has updated its trademarks for numerous product names. According to @IceUniverse, the trademark registration was renewed in August, presumably for future Galaxy smartphones next year. Samsung has revamped the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series brands. The funny thing is, Samsung hasn’t revamped its Galaxy Note brand, which makes the chances of us seeing a Galaxy Note 22 series seem even more remote. Therefore, it seems that the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series have replaced the Galaxy Note series, at least from Samsung’s point of view, although in practice this is not the case. Neither the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra nor the Galaxy Z Fold3 can carry an S Pen inside.