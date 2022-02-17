Goodbye to staying on WhatsApp until the audio ends: the notes are already played in the background and with the screen off

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android has introduced a subtle change that is great for those who receive several minutes of audio: it is now possible listen to voice notes without having WhatsApp open. Even with the phone screen turned off: to access the novelty you just have to install the beta.

Little by little, WhatsApp is renewing its audio player, an element that has become essential given the barrage of voice notes that we receive daily. Everything points to WhatsApp will unify the player that is already available on iOS with that of Android; thus allowing the audio to be played when changing the chat and, also, after leaving WhatsApp. We already have the second active.

Voice memos are no longer cut off when exiting WhatsApp

Just today, February 17, the iOS beta introduced the possibility of continuing to play voice notes even if WhatsApp is closed or the phone is turned off. The novelty came with the latest beta and without us noticing that those same functions landed on Android. But are already available.

Once you have updated your WhatsApp application with the latest beta you will no longer have to stay in the conversation where the audios were sent to be able to listen to them: once you press the play button you can calmly leave WhatsApp. The note will be heard in the background so you can do anything else with your mobile.

With the latest beta you can do the following:

Play any audio, of any length. You can change the speed if you need to.

Exit to the desktop of your phone: the note will continue to play without any skipping in the audio .

. You can open any other app the voice memo will not pause.

If you want to turn off the screen (perfect for podcast-sized audio), the audio will keep going.

Although the audio continues to work in the background, WhatsApp has not yet introduced any player: no way to pause the audio or switch to the next. In addition, playback is cut off after leaving the conversation where the audios were sent.

The global player is about to be included in WhatsApp for Android. At the moment it already allows you to play voice notes in the background, it is a great advance. To obtain this advantage, all you have to do is update your WhatsApp with the latest available beta (from APK Mirror).