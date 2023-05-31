Goodbye to Samuel L. Jackson: Alexa removes the voices of celebrities without prior notice

Alexa’s at celebrity voices : an unexpected change in the world of virtual assistants. Since its launch in 2019, Alexa has stood out for its willingness to share space with the likes of Samuel L. and Shaquille O’Neal, generating jokes and one-liners. However, it looks like this functionality is being removed and you could have wasted your money.

Having celebrity voices on Alexa provided a fun and unique touch to the experience of interacting with the virtual assistant. Hearing well-known bring the answers to life added an element of surprise and entertainment. These recognizable and charismatic voices gave a sense of familiarity and connection to iconic characters of popular culture. The Redmi Watch 2 leaks: features and price of the next rival of the Apple Watch In addition, the voices of celebrities used to come with exclusive jokes and one-liners that were generated through specific commands and questions. This made interactions with Alexa more dynamic and entertaining. From telling jokes to singing songs or even performing lines from famous movies, celebrity voices added a touch of fun and personality to the daily experience of using the virtual assistant. However, it seems to have come to an end. It will last until September Alexa, Amazon’s popular virtual assistant, is undergoing an unexpected change that has left many users disappointed. Among the most beloved features was the option to be voiced by celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson, who became famous for his outspoken and full of character. However, this function will be phased outand nothing is known about his possible return in the future.

According to experts, access to celebrity voices will be revoked from end of september. However, the beloved actor received the news in advance: “The voice of Samuel L. Jackson is no longer available for purchase“, can be read on the Alexa skills page on Amazon. «Clients who previously acquired this experience will be able to continue using the ability until April 2023, simply by saying ‘Hello, Samuel‘». However, as it has been caught unexpectedly, its use has spread Until june 7th.

The exact reason why it has been decided to remove these voice abilities from celebrities is just a guess. Possible reasons can range from license expiration to a change in strategy, or even a combination of both. Especially considering the reports of an alleged behind-the-scenes existential crisis for Alexa, Amazon might have decided that the continued development of these skills it’s not worth it anymore the time and money required to keep these services running.

Will you get your money back?

The feedback list on Amazon has been flooded with disappointed users still enjoying this app. One verified buyer expressed regret for him: “I love that Samuel L. Jackson voices my Alexa, and I’m extremely disappointed that the feature has been discontinued«. Several users stated that they were willing to pay annual fees to retain this feature, while others find themselves more annoyed by the lack of new updates.

Celebrity voice skills on Alexa used to be something affordable, with prices starting from just 0.99 euros before reaching 4.99. However, it is understandable that users may be upset to learn that they are no longer they will not have unlimited access to something they paid for.

It is not yet clear how Amazon will handle possible refunds, if it offers them. The notices do not rule out the possibility of users retaining access by reviewing their purchase history, which could be a satisfactory solution for Amazon in that case.

What Amazon risks losing with this process is a piece of the goodwill of its users. This change sets a precedent for the sudden revocation of functions that, although minimal, could have influenced the decision of users to buy in the Alexa and Echo ecosystem. Not a good picture for a platform struggling to stay relevant in the face of a rapidly growing and evolving AI chatbot, many of which boast impressively advanced capabilities that surpass Alexa.